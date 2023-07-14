Haryana News: CM Manohar Lal Khattar Promises 1 Lakh Houses To Eligible Families

File Photo

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar who met Union Urban and Housing Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in New Delhi and held detailed discussions on various key issues of the state with him on Friday, said that the state government would provide about 1 lakh houses to eligible families in the state.

Interacting with newspersons after meeting Puri, the chief minister said that during the meeting, he had apprised the Union minister that some of the targets set under housing projects had been achieved by Haryana.

Gurugram Metro project approved

Khattar said that the Union Cabinet had also approved the Gurugram Metro project and that he requested Puri to get the work on this project started at the earliest.

The chief minister also said that discussions were held regarding the work on both the RRTS (regional rapid transit system) projects from Sarai Kale Khan (Delhi) to Panipat (Haryana), and Sarai Kale Khan to Shahzadpur (Haryana).

He held that the Delhi government was creating hurdles regarding these projects while the Supreme Court had also reprimanded the Delhi government on this. The next hearing had been fixed on July 24.

"Politics on calamities, unethical’’

Responding to a question regarding Yamuna water coming to Delhi from Haryana, the chief minister said that it was a natural disaster and that it was unethical to do politics even in such a time. He said that the water level in the rivers had increased due to heavy rains and the rapid flow of rainwater from hilly areas.

“As far as the issue of the release of water is concerned, we have informed Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that Hathnikund is a barrage and not a dam. Water flow is controlled in dams, however in barrage, the water can only be regulated in a small quantity,’’ he said and added that the excessive flow of water had also adversely affected several Haryana districts including Yamunanagar and Karnal.

Taking a dig at Delhi CM, Khattar said it seemed that Haryana had become a nightmare for Kejriwal and whenever he failed to find any solution, he started playing the blame game.

