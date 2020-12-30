Haryana municipal election results 2020: Shakti Rani Sharma wins from Ambala, BJP ahead in Panchkula

Besides, bypolls for ward number 7 of the Municipal Committee, Indri (Karnal), ward number 13 of Bhuna (Fatehabad), ward number 12 of Rajound (Kaithal), ward number 14 of the Municipal Council, Fatehabad and ward number 29 of the Municipal Council, Sirsa were also held.

Haryana municipal election results 2020: Latest updates

Panchkula: BJP mayoral candidate Kulbhushan Goyal leads (24,080 votes) against Congress candidate Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia trails (19,148 votes)

Ambala: Former Congress leader and Union minister Venod Sharma's wife Shakti Rani Sharma wins from Ambala

Rewari: BJP mayoral candidate Poonam Yadav wins in Rewari

Ambala: Former Congress leader and Union minister Venod Sharma's wife Shakti Rani Sharma (Jan chetna Party) is leading against BJP candidate. Official Congress candidate is in the third positions.

Panchkula: BJP's Kulbhushan Goyal is leading by a margin of 1200 votes after round 6 of counting of votes. There are six candidates for the post of Mayor and a total of 83 councillor candidates are contesting in 20 wards.

Uklana: JJP candidate defeated by Independent in Uklana Municipal Committee election.

Sonipat: Congress's Nikhil Madan is leading in mayoral polls

There is a direct fight between the ruling BJP-JJP combine and the Congress in the polls. Earlier this month, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) had announced that it will boycott the municipal polls in protest against the alleged atrocities committed on farmers by the Centre and the state’s BJP-JJP government.

The State Election Commission had also allowed the COVID-19 patients, who are quarantined, to cast their votes in the last hour at their respective polling stations under the supervision of health authorities.

Sector magistrates were put on duty to coordinate this at the polling stations allocated to them. Braving the cold weather, people came out to cast their votes since morning. Over 7.80 lakh voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in the municipal polls.

In view of COVID-19, all the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by central and state authorities were strictly followed. The polling stations were sanitised a day before the elections.

(With PTI inputs)