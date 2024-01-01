Haryana: Major Rejig In Bureaucratic Machinery As Govt Reshuffles 18 IAS Officers; Check Full List

Representational Image/Pixabay

Chandigarh: In the first bureaucratic reshuffle of the new year, the Haryana government on Monday shifted 18 IAS officers with immediate effect.

While, D Suresh was posted as principal secretary, human resource department, Vijay Singh Dahiya, became commissioner, Karnal division.

Amit Kumar Agrawal was posted as additional principal secretary to chief minister and project director, chief minister’s good governance associates programme and managing director, Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Ltd, Ashima Brar was posted as additional principal secretary to chief minister and DG, social justice, C G Rajini Kaanthan, was posted as DG, industries and commerce and Shekhar Vidyarthi was posted as DG, archives and DG, state transport.

PC Meena was posted as managing director (MD), Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Ltd, Amit Khatri was posted as director, town and country planning, A Sreenivas was given additional charge of chief executive officer (CEO), Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, Gurugram.

Mandip Singh Brar was posted as DG, information, public relations and DG, mines and geology, Saket Kumar was given the additional charge of DG, medical education and research, Khetmalis Makarand Pandurang was posted as MD, Haryana State Warehousing Corporation Ltd.

Likewise, Jaibir Singh Arya, was posted as special secretary, finance department, Rajnarayan Kaushik was posted as director, agriculture, Narhari Singh Banger was posted as municipal commissioner, Gurugram, Jitender Kumar, was posted as director, secondary education, Aditya Dahiya, was appointed as special secretary, health department and Sachin Gupta was given the additional charge of administrator (HO), HSVP, Panchkula.