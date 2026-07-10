Haryana Horror: Kurukshetra Priest Brutally Beaten, Dragged Through Village By Dargah Caretaker; Attempt To Murder Case Filed - Video

An 80-year-old priest was allegedly assaulted, dragged through a village street and left critically injured in Haryana's Kurukshetra district on Thursday morning, prompting police to register an attempt to murder case against a local dargah caretaker and his associate.

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The incident took place in Adhoni village at around 4 am when priest Yogiraj was preparing for the morning aarti at a Shiva temple. According to village sarpanch Paramjeet Singh, the accused, identified as Pankaj, who oversees a nearby dargah, arrived at the temple and allegedly began abusing the priest before attacking him.

Priest allegedly dragged through village

The sarpanch alleged that Pankaj called his wife to bring a stick and repeatedly struck the elderly priest, breaking one of his legs. Pankaj's associate, Inder, allegedly joined the assault. The duo then reportedly tied a cloth around the priest's neck and dragged him through the village streets before abandoning him at a nearby crossroads and fleeing.

The injured priest remained lying on the roadside for nearly two hours. Villagers later noticed bloodstains near the temple, followed the trail and found him at the crossroads before rushing him to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital. Locals said his condition remains critical.

Police register attempt to murder case

According to villagers, the accused had been harbouring a grudge against the priest since he returned to the temple around two months ago. Police said the dispute appeared to be personal, with officials indicating that the accused believed the priest's presence had reduced the number of devotees visiting the nearby dargah.

Kurukshetra Sadar Police have registered a case, including charges of attempt to murder, and launched a search for the accused. Authorities are also examining a video related to the incident.