Haryana: Hisar's Maharaja Agrasen Airport Set To Take-Off In April | Representational Image / Pixabay

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Friday said that an MoU had been signed between the state government and Alliance Air.

Hisar airport to be operational from April

The deputy chief minister said that now flights from Maharaja Agrasen Airport in Hisar would commence in April and in the first phase, seven routes had been finalised, including Hisar to Chandigarh, Hisar to Delhi, Hisar to Jaipur, Hisar to Kullu, Hisar to Ahmedabad, Hisar to Jammu, and Hisar to Dharamshala. He said that the discussions were on with several other companies in this regard.

VIDEO | “I think we have taken a step forward and our runway is near completion. In the coming month of April, agreed upon by Alliance Air, we will start our first flight from #HisarAirport,” says Haryana Deputy CM @Dchautala. pic.twitter.com/Q8PmwXpZ4H — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 19, 2024

The deputy chief minister said that developing the Hisar airport as an integrated aviation hub was one of the top priorities of the state government. The works for the second phase of the airport were nearly complete, he said and added that the new terminal building of the airport would be ready by January 2026. The construction work for the air traffic control tower, the drum on both sides of the runway, and the extension of the terminal building would be completed soon.