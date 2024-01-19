 Haryana: Hisar's Maharaja Agrasen Airport Set To Take-Off In April
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHaryana: Hisar's Maharaja Agrasen Airport Set To Take-Off In April

Haryana: Hisar's Maharaja Agrasen Airport Set To Take-Off In April

State govt inks MoU with Alliance Air for flights to Chandigarh, Delhi, Jaipur, Kullu, Ahmedabad, Jammu, and Dharamshala.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Friday, January 19, 2024, 09:41 PM IST
article-image
Haryana: Hisar's Maharaja Agrasen Airport Set To Take-Off In April | Representational Image / Pixabay

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Friday said that an MoU had been signed between the state government and Alliance Air.

Hisar airport to be operational from April

The deputy chief minister said that now flights from Maharaja Agrasen Airport in Hisar would commence in April and in the first phase, seven routes had been finalised, including Hisar to Chandigarh, Hisar to Delhi, Hisar to Jaipur, Hisar to Kullu, Hisar to Ahmedabad, Hisar to Jammu, and Hisar to Dharamshala. He said that the discussions were on with several other companies in this regard.

Read Also
Haryana: Hisar NCB In-Charge, Six Cops Booked For Murder In 'Custodial Death' Case
article-image

The deputy chief minister said that developing the Hisar airport as an integrated aviation hub was one of the top priorities of the state government. The works for the second phase of the airport were nearly complete, he said and added that the new terminal building of the airport would be ready by January 2026. The construction work for the air traffic control tower, the drum on both sides of the runway, and the extension of the terminal building would be completed soon.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi Helps Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin As He Stumbles On His Way To Khelo India Youth Games Event;...

PM Modi Helps Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin As He Stumbles On His Way To Khelo India Youth Games Event;...

Thane Court Imposes ₹500 Fine On Rahul Gandhi For Delay In Filing Written Statement In Defamation...

Thane Court Imposes ₹500 Fine On Rahul Gandhi For Delay In Filing Written Statement In Defamation...

Haryana: Hisar's Maharaja Agrasen Airport Set To Take-Off In April

Haryana: Hisar's Maharaja Agrasen Airport Set To Take-Off In April

Gujarat: Surat Diamond Hospital Offers Free Deliveries To Expectant Mothers On January 22 To...

Gujarat: Surat Diamond Hospital Offers Free Deliveries To Expectant Mothers On January 22 To...

Haryana: Controversial Dera Sacha Chauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Gets 50-Day Parole

Haryana: Controversial Dera Sacha Chauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Gets 50-Day Parole