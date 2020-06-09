Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij slips in bathroom at home, referred to Max Hospital in Mohali for surgery

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij has on Tuesday afternoon slipped in the bathroom at his residence in Ambala cantonment’s Shastri Colony and fractured his left thigh bone, reported Hindustan Times.

Vij, who also holds the health and urban local bodies portfolios in the state, was taken to a private hospital at Ambala Cantonment, where a team of senior doctors examined him. The X-ray revealed that the fracture was a major one and may require surgery.

Ambala cantonment deputy superintendent of police Ram Kumar told HT that the six-time MLA has been referred to Max Hospital in Mohali.

“The minister has been referred to Max Hospital in Mohali for surgery of his left thigh. He left in an ambulance from the Ambala hospital at 4 pm,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Ashok Sharma and Civil Surgeon Dr Kuldeep Singh also reached the hospital when the minister was being examined.

A number of BJP workers also reached the minister's residence as soon as they got to know about the incident.

This was the second such incident in the recent past for Anil Vij. A few months ago, Vij had slipped in the bathroom while taking a bath and sustained minor injuries on the chest.

