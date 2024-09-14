 Haryana: HDFC Bank Manager, Cashier Die After SUV Gets Submerged In Rainwater-Filled Underpass In Faridabad; Shocking Visuals Surface
In a tragic incident on Friday night, two HDFC Bank employees lost their lives when their car submerged in rainwater under the Old Faridabad Railway Under Bridge in Haryana

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 12:38 PM IST
A tragic incident on Friday night claimed the lives of two HDFC Bank employees when their car submerged in rainwater under the Old Faridabad Railway Under Bridge in Haryana.

The victims have been identified as Punyashreya Sharma, the bank's manager and union president, and Viraj Dwivedi, a cashier at the Sector-31 branch in Gurugram.

As per reports, Dwivedi, who was visiting Sharma, was driving the manager’s XUV700 when they approached the Old Faridabad railway underpass. 

The area had experienced heavy rains in the preceding days, leading to significant water accumulation at the underpass. Unaware of the depth of the water and with no barricades in sight, Dwivedi tried to navigate through it but unfortunately got stuck.

The tragedy unfolded at around 1:30 pm when Sharma’s wife tried calling her husband but was not able to reach him. Despite efforts to contact both Sharma and Dwivedi, their phones remained unreachable. Alarmed, Sharma’s wife along with a person set out to find them.

After arriving in Faridabad, they saw local police near the underpass. Authorities informed them that a car was submerged in the flooded passage and that two people had lost their lives inside the vehicle.

'Roz Ka Yahi Kaam Hai Mera': Fitness Influencer Rajat Dalal Knocks Down Biker On Highway With SUV...
Victims' families raise questions

The families have raised questions about why there were no barricades preventing anyone from attempting to pass through the underpas. 

However, local police have claimed that there were barricades and caution signs in place at the underpass.

The bodies of the victims have been sent to Badshah Khan Civil Hospital for postmortem, and legal proceedings are underway.

