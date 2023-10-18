Haryana Govt To Launch 13 New Projects Worth Over ₹284 Crore

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar | Photo Credit: PTI

Chandigarh: The Haryana government has decided to implement 13 new projects worth more than Rs 284 crore under rural augmentation programme and Mahagram Yojana in four districts namely Hisar, Jind, Sonepat and Rewari.

Stating that the chief minister, Manohar Lal Khattar accorded the administrative approval for these projects to be implemented by the public health engineering department here on Tuesday with NABARD assistance as loan.

An official spokesperson said that new works under the rural augmentation programme include canal based water supply scheme for several villages and additional storage and sedimentation tanks for water supply scheme in Rewari and Bhiwani.

The spokesperson also enlisted the projects approved under Mahagram Yojana as augmentation of drinking water supply in village Hisar district and Sonepat districts.

The spokesperson further held that Haryana had already become the first big state to ensure the supply of functional Household Tap Connections (FHTCs) to every household under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The Central government had set a target of giving clean drinking tap water to every rural family by 2024 under this mission; however, the state government had achieved this target much in advance, he said.

