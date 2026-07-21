Haryana Govt Suspends School Principal After Students' Sonam Wangchuk Protest, Inquiry Finds No Staff Role

The Haryana government suspended a school principal after students staged a protest in support of Sonam Wangchuk, despite an inquiry reportedly finding no staff involvement | AI Generated Representational Image

Chandigarh, July 21, 2026: The Haryana government has suspended the principal of a government school in Kanina, Mahendragarh district, after a group of 15 girl students staged a protest in support of activist Sonam Wangchuk. The action came after photographs and videos of the students holding placards outside the school on July 17 went viral on social media.

Naresh Kaushik, principal of the Government Senior Secondary School, Kanina Mandi, was suspended under Rule 5 of the Haryana Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 2016. According to sources, the suspension order was issued on Tuesday following the circulation of the protest images online, TNIE reported.

Principal Denies Involvement

Responding to the incident, Kaushik said the students held the protest after school hours and that he had no knowledge of it. He maintained that the demonstration was organised without his involvement.

An inquiry was conducted by a committee headed by the local Block Education Officer (BEO). After recording the statements of the principal, teachers, students and their parents, the committee found that the students chose to protest after school hours because they believed their parents and the school authorities would not allow them to hold the demonstration during school time.

Support Mounts For Principal

Meanwhile, representatives of various social organisations and prominent residents of Kanina Mandi have come out in support of the suspended principal and demanded his reinstatement.

They claimed that Kaushik had been discharging his duties responsibly and had not been involved in any objectionable activity, raising questions over whether the disciplinary action was justified.

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The students have apologised for their mistake and assured the authorities that such an incident would not be repeated in the future. According to sources, the inquiry also found that the school's teachers and staff members neither instigated nor supported the students in organising the protest.

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