Haryana government may reduce age limit to 21 to consume liquor

The Haryana government on Wednesday said that the above age limit to consume liquor may be reduced from 25 years to 21 years, as many other states have prescribed lower age limits.

The state government today amended its Excise Act to reduce the legal age to consume, purchase or sell liquor and other intoxicant drugs from the existing 25 years to 21 years. The amendment Bill was passed in the Assembly on the concluding day of the Winter Session.

Supporting the amendment, the government said, “At the time of framing the Excise Policy for the year 2021-22, it was discussed that the age limit may be reduced from 25 years to 21 years, as many of other states have prescribed lower age limits. The National Capital Territory of Delhi has also recently reduced the age limit to 21 years."

"Moreover, the socio-economic conditions of the day have changed drastically from the time when the provisions were incorporated in the Excise Act. People now are more educated and participating in new endeavours and also can take rational decisions when it comes to responsible drinking," the government added.

Accordingly, The Haryana Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2021 has been passed to reduce the minimum age limit of 25 years as provided in Sections 27, 29, 30 and 62 of the Haryana Excise Act, 1914 to 21 years.”

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 10:09 PM IST