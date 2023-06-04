Haryana Government issues 12.5 lakh ration cards under Parivar Pehchan Patra initiative

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Sunday that the Haryana Government has successfully issued 12.5 lakh ration cards under the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) initiative. This endeavor aims to ensure that public welfare schemes effectively reach the intended beneficiaries.

During a gathering in Karnal, CM Khattar highlighted the government's efforts to include a maximum number of eligible low-income families in the below poverty line list. To achieve this, the cap for power bills has been raised from ₹9,000 to ₹12,000. The PPP has emerged as a vital document for accessing various government facilities, and several states across the country are now adopting this identification method.

Read Also Haryana CM Khattar announces hike in scholarship for children of workers

Job opportunities based on merit

CM Khattar emphasised that the previous system relied on "parchi" (favoritism) or "kharachi" (connections or bribes), whereas now, job opportunities are provided to the youth solely based on merit. He further asserted that Haryana maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and that not a single corrupt politician, officer, or employee has been spared.

Stressing the government's commitment to strengthen the health infrastructure, CM Khattar highlighted the provision of state-of-the-art facilities in government hospitals for the benefit of the underprivileged.

"The government was making efforts to strengthen the health infrastructure. Thus, state-of-the-art facilities were ensured in government hospitals for the poor," CM Khattar said.

Pensions disbursed to 60,000 people

During another gathering, CM Khattar mentioned that over 60,000 people have received their pensions promptly due to recent reforms. The government has introduced a streamlined system where beneficiaries, upon reaching the age of 60, no longer need to approach government offices to start receiving their pensions. The process now initiates automatically. The administration is actively working to simplify citizens' lives and streamline processes, eliminating the need for long queues and ensuring easier access to facilities and services.

These initiatives demonstrate the Haryana Government's commitment to the welfare of its citizens and its efforts to enhance efficiency and transparency in public service delivery.