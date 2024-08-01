Haryana: 'Flights From Ambala Domestic Airport From This Month,'Says State Aviation Minister Kamal Gupta

Chandigarh: The ruling BJP government in Haryana has plans to start flights from Ambala domestic airport this month.

State civil aviation and health minister Kamal Gupta who inspected the under-construction civil enclave (domestic airport) at Ambala Cantonment on Wednesday inquired about the status of the project, said that the first flight from here will be for Ayodhya, followed by flights to Jammu and other destinations.

He also gathered information about the runway and discussed other aspects with Indian Air Force (IAF) officials of the IAF base there.

Gupta, who was accompanied by former state home minister and Ambala cantonment MLA Anil Vij, who had worked on getting land for the project from the Defence ministry, said that officials of various departments concerned have been asked to work in coordination and expedite the project.

Gupta held that though it was initially planned to start the domestic flights from August 15, there could be a delay of about a week for the same.

Vij said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gifted Ambala Cantt with several development projects, including the Civil Enclave (domestic airport) project, which is a significant gift. He said that having an airport in any area accelerates development, benefits the entire region, and creates new employment opportunities.