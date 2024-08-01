 Haryana: 'Flights From Ambala Domestic Airport From This Month,'Says State Aviation Minister Kamal Gupta
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHaryana: 'Flights From Ambala Domestic Airport From This Month,'Says State Aviation Minister Kamal Gupta

Haryana: 'Flights From Ambala Domestic Airport From This Month,'Says State Aviation Minister Kamal Gupta

Kamal Gupta said that having an airport in any area accelerates development, benefits the entire region, and creates new employment opportunities.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Thursday, August 01, 2024, 11:25 PM IST
article-image

Chandigarh: The ruling BJP government in Haryana has plans to start flights from Ambala domestic airport this month.

State civil aviation and health minister Kamal Gupta who inspected the under-construction civil enclave (domestic airport) at Ambala Cantonment on Wednesday inquired about the status of the project, said that the first flight from here will be for Ayodhya, followed by flights to Jammu and other destinations.

He also gathered information about the runway and discussed other aspects with Indian Air Force (IAF) officials of the IAF base there.

Read Also
Haryana Accident: 7 Members Of Family Killed, Over 20 Injured In Tragic Bus Crash On Highway In...
article-image

Gupta, who was accompanied by former state home minister and Ambala cantonment MLA Anil Vij, who had worked on getting land for the project from the Defence ministry, said that officials of various departments concerned have been asked to work in coordination and expedite the project.

Read Also
Punjab Farmers' 'Rail Roko' Protest Enters Day 2, Disrupts 300+ Trains, Ambala-Chandigarh Highway
article-image

Gupta held that though it was initially planned to start the domestic flights from August 15, there could be a delay of about a week for the same.

Vij said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gifted Ambala Cantt with several development projects, including the Civil Enclave (domestic airport) project, which is a significant gift. He said that having an airport in any area accelerates development, benefits the entire region, and creates new employment opportunities.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gujarat: 2 Gynaecologists Of Private Hospital Booked For Culpable Homicide

Gujarat: 2 Gynaecologists Of Private Hospital Booked For Culpable Homicide

VIDEO: Jharkhand Woman Missing For 3 Months Found In Sonbhadra's Cave As 'Nagin', Villagers Worship...

VIDEO: Jharkhand Woman Missing For 3 Months Found In Sonbhadra's Cave As 'Nagin', Villagers Worship...

Terrifying VIDEO: Building Collapses Into Parvati River After Floods Due To Cloudburst In Himachal's...

Terrifying VIDEO: Building Collapses Into Parvati River After Floods Due To Cloudburst In Himachal's...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 1, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 1, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Rajasthan Tragedy: 3 Killed, Including Minor, After Jaipur’s Vishwakarma Residential House...

Rajasthan Tragedy: 3 Killed, Including Minor, After Jaipur’s Vishwakarma Residential House...