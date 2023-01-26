Haryana: Farmers flay Rs 10 hike in sugarcane price, scale up stir

Sugarcane field | Photo: Representative Image

Chandigarh: Even as the Haryana government on Wednesday increased the sugarcane prices by Rs 10 per quintal, the farmers who have been protesting for an adequate hike for the past six days, termed the same as a cruel joke and scaled up their stir by taking out tractor marches and burning the effigy of the chief minister at all the 14 sugar mills in the state.

The sugarcane farmers have been demanding a hike in sugarcane price to Rs 450 per quintal, while the state government increased the same by Rs 10 per quintal taking it to Rs 372 on Wednesday.

There are 11 government and three private sugar mills with about 4 lakh sugarcane farmers have bonding (meaning bonds or contracts) with these mills. The farmers of the main sugarcane growing districts of Ambala, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Sonepat, Panipat, Rohtak, Jind and Palwal have, thus, been protesting and termed the said hike as a cruel joke scaling up their protest.

Rakesh Bains, the spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni), told FPJ that the hike was an insult to the farmers, hence the decision to intensify the stir. A meeting of farmers' representatives had been convened on Thursday when the next course of action would be decided, he added.

Stating that the farmers had already stopped sugarcane supply to all the state sugar mills since January 20, bringing the mills operations to a halt, Bains said that the farmers took out the tractor marches and burnt CM’s effigies in front of all the 14 mills.

It may be recalled that the chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had appealed to the sugarcane farmers to resume supplies to mills so that these could start their operations from Thursday, and said that while the sugarcane prices for the season would be Rs 372 a quintal and it would be hiked again next year. The BKU (Charuni), however, condemned the hike and instead scaled up farmers' stir in anguish.

Meanwhile, leaders of the principal opposition party, Congress, including former two-time chief minister and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and former Union minister and former state party chief Kumari Selja backed the farmers’ demand for an adequate hike in the sugarcane price. While seconding Rs 450 price, Hooda condemned the Rs 10 hike by the government, Kumari Selja alleged that the state government was bent on benefiting the mills.

