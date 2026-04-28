Haryana: Ex-Minister Sukhbir Kataria, 4 Others Booked For 'Corruption' |

Chandigarh: Haryana police are learnt to have registered a case under the anti-corruption Act against five persons including senior Congress leader and former minister Sukhbir Kataria in Gurugram, for allegedly misusing a government grant.

According to media reports, the Gurugram district court while hearing a petition of a resident of Sector 12, Gurugram, deemed his matter serious enough and ordered the registration of an FIR.

The petition which was filed about a year ago, alleged that Sukhbir Kataria while serving as a minister had issued a grant of about Rs 18 lakh for repairs of a property shown under the names of Anant Singh, Sharmila Devi and Basant Devi, whereas the house was in the former minister’s name.

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The police registered a case against Kataria and four others after a city court directed the police to register an FIR against the accused for diverting public funds by falsely showing three individuals as residents of a house in New Colony while concealing his ownership of the property.