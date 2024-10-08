Haryana Elections Result 2024: Congress Leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda Leads In Garhi Sampla Kiloi Constituency Against BJP Candidate Manju Hooda

Former Haryana CM and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda | PTI

According to the Election Commission of India, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, a former chief minister and senior Congress leader, is currently ahead in the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat as vote counting continues for the Haryana Assembly elections in the 8th round of counting.

According to the Election Commission, Hooda has a lead of 41,077 votes. Vote counting for the Haryana Assembly elections, which took place on October 5, commenced at 8 am on Tuesday. Hooda competed against Manju Hooda from the BJP, who is the daughter of a retired police officer in Garhi Sampla-Kiloi.

Despite the Congress being behind in Haryana based on initial results, Hooda expressed assurance by stating, "Congress will be forming the government." I have received updates from the tallying centres; we are in the process of establishing the governing body.

#HaryanaElections | Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda continues his lead over BJP's Manju by a margin of 22,182 votes after 4/17 rounds of counting, as per latest EC data.



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/od5DYaw5dq — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2024

You will witness a shift in trends soon, as Congress is expected to secure a strong majority to form the government. Hooda has been instrumental in selecting candidates and developing strategies for this Assembly election. Should Congress emerge victorious in Haryana, attention will shift towards the competition for the chief minister position within the party, a topic that had already sparked discussions during the election campaign.

Haryana Elections 2024: Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda takes lead in Garhi Sampla-Kiloi constituency. | Screen grab Election Commission Of India

Kumari Selja, a Dalit leader and AICC general secretary, openly showed interest in the CM position, causing a challenge for Hooda's chances.

Hooda, whose son Deepender is also seen as a possible CM contender, suggested that the views of the MLAs would be taken into account, but the ultimate choice would be made by the party's central leadership. Randeep Surjewala verified that the ultimate decision would be made by the high command.

Nonetheless, preliminary data suggests that the BJP is ahead in Haryana with 44 seats, while the Congress is closely behind with a lead in 39 seats. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is behind in the race for the Ladwa seat.

Congress party workers in Haryana, who initially started celebrating due to early signs of victory, have now gone back to their camps. The election for the 90 Haryana Assembly seats happened on October 5 and saw a voter participation rate of 67.9 percent. The main players in the conflict are the BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party, as well as the INLD-BSP and JJP-Azad Samaj Party coalitions.