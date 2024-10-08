Haryana Election Results 2024: Independent Candidate Savitri Jindal Wins Hisar Assembly Seat By A Margin Of 18,941 Votes

Chandigarh: Independent candidate Savitri Jindal won the Hisar assembly seat in Haryana, according to the Election Commission.
Jindal, who is the mother of BJP's Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal, defeated her nearest rival and Congress candidate Ram Niwas Rana by a margin of 18,941 votes.
About The Win
Jindal polled 49,231 votes while the Congress candidate secured 30,290 votes. BJP candidate and outgoing MLA Kamal Gupta was at the third spot with 17,385 votes.
Forbes India listed Savitri Jindal as the richest woman in the country this year having a net worth of USD 29.1 billion.
Counting of votes polled for the 90 seats in the October 5 assembly elections in Haryana began at 8 am on Tuesday.