Haryana Election 2019: Modi sings same old song, slams Cong over Sec 370, Kartarpur

On the last day of campaigning for the Haryana assembly polls here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharpened his attack on the opposition Congress over issues of Article 370 and the Kartarpur corridor, accusing it of "destroying the country" with wrong policies and strategy.

Raising the issue of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, Modi here in a rally said what was called a temporary provision by B R Ambedkar, continued for over 70 years but the Congress did nothing about it.

"The wrong policies and strategy of the Congress have destroyed the nation," he said, stressing that it was people of India and Kashmir who will frame policies now.

"Time has changed, country has changed," he said.

Justifying the scrapping of provisions of Article 370 for Jammu and Kashmir, Modi said, "Should Kashmir have been allowed to be destroyed for the sake of power in Delhi? Should Kashmir be more important or post of a prime minister? Every Indian's reply is the same that PM's will come and go, Kashmir has to remain and prosper."

He said for 70 years, "no honest effort" was made to find a meaningful solution to the issue as innocents kept dying in J-K while the jawans sacrificed their lives for the safety and security of citizens there.

He also accused the Congress of opposing the government move ever since the BJP government took the step.

On the Kartarpur corridor, which links historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, the final resting place of Guru Nanak in Pakistan, with Dera Baba Nanak in Indian Punjab's Gurdaspur, Modi said it was nearly completion and the Centre had been making arrangements to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of the Sikhism founder in a grand manner.

"The inability to bring the Kartarpur gurdwara within the Indian territory was a mistake made during the Partition,"he said, adding that the Congress did not make efforts to ensure that devotees "were not separated from their guru".

"But the Congress and those parties connected with their culture, never gave respect to the belief, tradition and culture of the Indians," he said.

"What has been the Congress' approach towards our holy places, the same they had towards Jammu and Kashmir," he said.