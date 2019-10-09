Haryana assembly election: Shiv Sena fields man accused of shooting former JNUSU leader Umar Khalid

The Shiv Sena has given Haryana Assembly election ticket to man accused of attacking former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union leader Umar Khalid last year.

According to the Indian Express, Naveen Dalal is one of the two men accused of attacking activist and former JNU students’ union leader Umar Khalid last year. A self-proclaimed gau rakshak, Dalal said he joined the Sena six months ago because their ideologies on “nationalism and cow protection” matched. “We are fighting the same battle — for nationalism, cow protection and recognition for our freedom fighters. BJP and Congress governments don’t have anything to do with farmers, martyrs, cows or the poor. They are just interested in politics,” 29-year-old Dalal.

The party president for Haryana South, Vikram Yadav, confirmed Dalal’s candidacy, and claimed he was fighting for matters such as cow protection and “speaking up against those who raise anti-national slogans”.

Dalal and another accused identified as Darwesh Shahpur on August 13, 2018, allegedly involved in a failed attempt to shoot Khalid outside Constitution Club in New Delhi. According to witnesses, two shots were fired but Khalid escaped unhurt. Dalal and Shahpur fled the scene but were arrested after they uploaded a video saying the attack was an “Independence Day gift” for the country. The Shiv Sena candidate is out on bail at present. The case is pending in a sessions court.