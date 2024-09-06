Haryana: Elderly Citizens Receive ₹3,000 Pension Per Month Under BJP Govt's Scheme

Chief Minister of Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini | X | Nayab Singh Saini

The elderly citizens in Haryana, often referred to as ‘Tau-Tai,’ are now receiving a monthly pension of Rs 3,000 under the old age pension scheme. This increase is one of the highest in the country, reflecting the state’s commitment to the welfare of senior citizens. The pension scheme, which started in 1991 with a modest Rs 100, has seen significant growth, especially after 2014 under the BJP government’s leadership.

Overview Of Surge In Pension Amount

Between 1991 and 2014, the old age pension in Haryana increased gradually from Rs. 100 to Rs. 1,000. Various governments, including those led by Congress, Haryana Vikas Party and Indian National Lok Dal, made modest adjustments to the pension amounts. However, after 2014, under the BJP-led government, the pension amount saw rapid increases, ultimately reaching Rs 3,000 by 2023.

Timeline Of Pension Hikes Over The Years:

- 1991: Rs. 100

- 1999: Rs. 200

- 2004: Rs. 300

- 2009: Rs. 500-700

- 2014: Rs. 1,000

- 2015: Rs. 1,200

- 2016: Rs. 1,400-1,600

- 2017: Rs. 1,800

- 2020: Rs. 2,250

- 2021: Rs. 2,500

- 2023: Rs. 3,000

BJP Government’s Contribution To The Scheme

The most notable increases in pension amounts came after 2014, following the formation of the BJP government led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Nayab Singh Saini. The BJP’s focus on social welfare through its 'Mhara Haryana Nonstop Haryana' vision has resulted in substantial hikes in pension amounts.

The government also digitized the pension process for easier access. Once citizens turn 60, they automatically receive Rs 3,000 per month, linked to their family ID, making the system more streamlined and accessible.

Growing Number Of Beneficiaries For Scheme

The old age pension scheme has seen a steady rise in the number of beneficiaries over the years, underscoring its expanding reach. The number of pension recipients over recent years is as follows:

- 2017-18: 15,12,436 beneficiaries

- 2018-19: 15,69,616 beneficiaries

- 2019-20: 17,01,761 beneficiaries

- 2020-21: 17,12,934 beneficiaries

This consistent growth in the number of beneficiaries reflects the increasing awareness and accessibility of the scheme among the elderly.

Impact on Elderly Voters

The pension scheme has remarkably influenced the elderly voter demographic in Haryana. With 10,000 voters over 100 years old and 2,55,000 voters aged 85 and above, the elderly population forms an important part of the state’s electoral base. The rise in pension amounts demonstrates the government’s attention to this group, whose needs are being prioritised through social welfare initiatives.

Increased Budget Allocation For Social Welfare

In contrast to the Congress government’s social welfare expenditure in 2013-14, which accounted for only 0.76% of the total state budget, the BJP government has notably increased this allocation. For the 2024-25 budget, the BJP has earmarked 9.25% for social welfare, a marked improvement.