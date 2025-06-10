 Haryana: Delivery Boy Beaten, Stripped & Urinated On In Faridabad; Three Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHaryana: Delivery Boy Beaten, Stripped & Urinated On In Faridabad; Three Arrested

Haryana: Delivery Boy Beaten, Stripped & Urinated On In Faridabad; Three Arrested

When Vikrant tried to intervene, more assailants arrived with sticks and rods. Vikrant managed to escape, but the attackers abducted Satyam on a bike, took him to a secluded spot, and assaulted him for nearly two hours.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 08:50 PM IST
article-image
AI generated image

In a shocking incident in Faridabad, Haryana, a delivery boy was brutally beaten until he lost consciousness, after which the attackers stripped him and urinated on his face and body. Police have arrested three suspects in connection with the case.

According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, the victim, Satyam Dubey, works as a delivery boy for a food company. The incident occurred near Sehatpur Naya Pul in the early hours of Sunday (8 June). Around 2 AM, while delivering an order, Satyam met his friend Vikrant, also a delivery boy, who was in the area for work. As the two were returning after completing their deliveries, a group of miscreants attacked Satyam without provocation.

Read Also
Bengaluru: Delivery Boy Sexually Assaults Techie At Home Under The Pretext Of Using Washroom
article-image

When Vikrant tried to intervene, more assailants arrived with sticks and rods. Vikrant managed to escape, but the attackers abducted Satyam on a bike, took him to a secluded spot, and assaulted him for nearly two hours. After he fell unconscious, they stripped him, urinated on him, and robbed him of ₹6,000. Vikrant alerted the police, prompting the accused to flee.

Satyam, now hospitalised, bears severe injuries across his face and body. The Faridabad Police have arrested three individuals—identified as Bobby, Deepak, and Dheeraj—while the search for other suspects continues. Investigations are underway to determine the motive behind the horrific assault.

FPJ Shorts
Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai: 'Made The Journey Beautiful'
Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai: 'Made The Journey Beautiful'
Heart-Wrenching! Evil Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter By Drowning Her In Water Tub In Karnataka's Hassan
Heart-Wrenching! Evil Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter By Drowning Her In Water Tub In Karnataka's Hassan
Mumbai Metro One Secures Arbitration Victory, Plans To Use ₹1,169 Crore Award To Reduce Debt
Mumbai Metro One Secures Arbitration Victory, Plans To Use ₹1,169 Crore Award To Reduce Debt
Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments
Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Heart-Wrenching! Evil Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter By Drowning Her In Water Tub In Karnataka's...

Heart-Wrenching! Evil Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter By Drowning Her In Water Tub In Karnataka's...

Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments

Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments

'We Are All Proud': PM Modi Meets Operation Sindoor Delegations Who Represented India Abroad, Lauds...

'We Are All Proud': PM Modi Meets Operation Sindoor Delegations Who Represented India Abroad, Lauds...

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Is Sonam Raghuvanshi Pregnant? Test Report Reveals

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Is Sonam Raghuvanshi Pregnant? Test Report Reveals

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Sonam Raghuvanshi's Lover & Accused Raj Khushwaha Slapped By...

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Sonam Raghuvanshi's Lover & Accused Raj Khushwaha Slapped By...