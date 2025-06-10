Haryana: Delivery Boy Beaten, Stripped & Urinated On In Faridabad; Three Arrested

AI generated image

In a shocking incident in Faridabad, Haryana, a delivery boy was brutally beaten until he lost consciousness, after which the attackers stripped him and urinated on his face and body. Police have arrested three suspects in connection with the case.

According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, the victim, Satyam Dubey, works as a delivery boy for a food company. The incident occurred near Sehatpur Naya Pul in the early hours of Sunday (8 June). Around 2 AM, while delivering an order, Satyam met his friend Vikrant, also a delivery boy, who was in the area for work. As the two were returning after completing their deliveries, a group of miscreants attacked Satyam without provocation.

When Vikrant tried to intervene, more assailants arrived with sticks and rods. Vikrant managed to escape, but the attackers abducted Satyam on a bike, took him to a secluded spot, and assaulted him for nearly two hours. After he fell unconscious, they stripped him, urinated on him, and robbed him of ₹6,000. Vikrant alerted the police, prompting the accused to flee.

Satyam, now hospitalised, bears severe injuries across his face and body. The Faridabad Police have arrested three individuals—identified as Bobby, Deepak, and Dheeraj—while the search for other suspects continues. Investigations are underway to determine the motive behind the horrific assault.