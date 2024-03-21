Bengaluru: Delivery Boy Sexually Assaults Techie At Home Under The Pretext Of Using Washroom

Bengaluru: A 30-year old software techie was allegedly sexually harassed by a delivery boy at her home in AECS Layout near Brookefield on March 17. The woman had ordered her meal from a major delivery site online, according to a news report by TOI.

Timeline Of The Incident

On March 17, the woman had ordered for a dosa from a nearby eatery through the delivery site. The order according to the victim was received around 06:45 pm. The courteous woman offered the delivery boy for water to which he agreed. Soon after the delivery boy had the glass of water and left the place.

While explaining the harrowing incident to Times Of India, the victim said that the delivery boy returned to her home knocking on the door. When the woman received him at the door and requested if he could urgently use the washroom and she directed him.

Delivery Boy Gropes The Victim

Soon after using the washroom the delivery boy stayed and asked for some water again to which the victim asked the guy to stay at her door. As soon as the victim went inside the kitchen the delivery boy followed her and grabbed her hand and intended to grope her. The woman further explained how she defended herself, "I started shouting at him, asking what he was up to and why he had come to the kitchen. As he was still holding my hand, I took a frying pan and hit him on his back. He ran out of the house. I ran behind him up to the lift, but he took the stairs and escaped."

Case Registered Against Accused

Soon after the horrifying incident, the victim had approached the Hal police who registered a FIR against the accused under IPC section 354 (A) sexual assault.

According to media reports, HAL police has registered a case against the delivery and are in search for him.