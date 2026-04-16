Haryana Congress Suspends 5 MLAs For Cross-Voting In March 16 Rajya Sabha Elections

Haryana Congress Chief Rao Narender Singh |

Chandigarh: The Haryana Congress on Thursday suspended five MLAs from the primary membership of the party for ``acting against organisational norms''.

State Congress president Rao Narender Singh, said in a statement that the MLAs, namely, Shalley Chaudhary, Renu Bala, Jarnail Singh, Mohd Ilyas and Mohd Israil - elected from the Naraingarh, Sadhaura, Ratia, Punhana and Hathin constituencies, respectively, have been suspended due to anti-party activities.

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He said that the action was taken on the recommendation of the Disciplinary Action Committee and with the approval of the president of the All India Congress Committee Mallikarjun Kharge.

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He further said that the MLAs named above had voted against the party’s official candidate during the March 16, 2026, Haryana Rajya Sabha elections which constituted serious indiscipline and is contrary to organisational norms. He added that this decision sends a clear message to all leaders and workers that actions contrary to collective decisions and the party’s official stance will invite strict disciplinary action.