 Haryana: Congress Faces Setback As Party's OBC Face Capt Ajay Yadav Quits Days After Poll Drubbing
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHaryana: Congress Faces Setback As Party's OBC Face Capt Ajay Yadav Quits Days After Poll Drubbing

Haryana: Congress Faces Setback As Party's OBC Face Capt Ajay Yadav Quits Days After Poll Drubbing

Ending his family’s about seven decades old ties with Congress, the former minister and five-time MLA Capt Yadav who resigned from his post as well as the primary membership of the party, said that he was quitting over the shabby treatment meted out to him after Sonia Gandhi left the post of party president.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 10:57 PM IST
article-image
Capt Ajay Yadav | X

Chandigarh: Dealing a major blow to the Haryana Congress, one of its tallest Ahir leaders and OBC cell chairman Capt Ajay Yadav quit the party Thursday evening.

Ending his family’s about seven decades old ties with Congress, the former minister and five-time MLA Capt Yadav who resigned from his post as well as the primary membership of the party, said that he was quitting over the shabby treatment meted out to him after Sonia Gandhi left the post of party president.

He took to X to announce: "I have sent my resignation letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s ji from chairman AICC OBC department and also from primary membership of Indian National Congress party @kharge @RahulGandhi @SoniaGandhiiINC’’.

It was not easy to part from the party with whom his family had 70 years of association, he said in another post and added that his father late Rao Abhey Singh became MLA in 1952 and thereafter he continued wiith family tradition but was disillusioned with the party high command for treating him shabbily after Sonia Gandhi left the post of Congress president.

FPJ Shorts
Haryana: Congress Faces Setback As Party's OBC Face Capt Ajay Yadav Quits Days After Poll Drubbing
Haryana: Congress Faces Setback As Party's OBC Face Capt Ajay Yadav Quits Days After Poll Drubbing
Haryana: CM Nayab Singh Saini Announces Free Dialysis Services In Govt Hospitals
Haryana: CM Nayab Singh Saini Announces Free Dialysis Services In Govt Hospitals
Mumbai: Last Coach Of CSMT-Bound Local Train Derailed At Kalyan; No Injuries Reported
Mumbai: Last Coach Of CSMT-Bound Local Train Derailed At Kalyan; No Injuries Reported
'Kyun Maange Maafi?': Salim Khan Says Salman Khan Was NOT Present During Blackbuck Hunting Incident, 'Doesn't Even Kill Cockroach'
'Kyun Maange Maafi?': Salim Khan Says Salman Khan Was NOT Present During Blackbuck Hunting Incident, 'Doesn't Even Kill Cockroach'

Pertinently, the resignation of Capt Yadav follows the defeat of his son Chiranjeev, who is also son-in-law of RJD supremo Lalu Yadav; Lalu Yadav’s son Tej Pratap had also campaigned for Chiranjeev, yet the latter failed to retain his Rewari assembly seat and lost by a margin of over 28,000 votes to BJP’s Laxman Singh Yadav.

Notably, while former senior Congress leader Kiran Choudhry and her MP daughter Shruti had quit Congress ahead of the recent elections because of unfair treatment meted out to her by the party, state’s tallest Dalit leader Kumari Selja has also long complained of ``dominance’’ of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in the state politics and during the distribution of party tickets in the recent polls.

Read Also
Haryana: CM Nayab Singh Saini Announces Free Dialysis Services In Govt Hospitals
article-image

While Kumari Selja is currently the party's Sirsa Lok Sabha MP, Kiran is BJP Rajya Sabha member and her daughter Shruti, an MLA from Tosham seat.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Haryana: Congress Faces Setback As Party's OBC Face Capt Ajay Yadav Quits Days After Poll Drubbing

Haryana: Congress Faces Setback As Party's OBC Face Capt Ajay Yadav Quits Days After Poll Drubbing

Haryana: CM Nayab Singh Saini Announces Free Dialysis Services In Govt Hospitals

Haryana: CM Nayab Singh Saini Announces Free Dialysis Services In Govt Hospitals

UP Bypolls: Seat-Sharing Uncertainty Persists As SP Claims Deal With Congress While Grand Old Party...

UP Bypolls: Seat-Sharing Uncertainty Persists As SP Claims Deal With Congress While Grand Old Party...

Rajasthan: 10 RSS Workers Injured In 'Knife Attack' During Religious Event In Jaipur Temple

Rajasthan: 10 RSS Workers Injured In 'Knife Attack' During Religious Event In Jaipur Temple

Viral Video: Odisha Girl Locks Boyfriend Inside Iron Suitcase, Gets Caught Red-Handed By Family...

Viral Video: Odisha Girl Locks Boyfriend Inside Iron Suitcase, Gets Caught Red-Handed By Family...