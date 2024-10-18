Haryana: Congress Faces Setback As Party's OBC Face Capt Ajay Yadav Quits Days After Poll Drubbing

Capt Ajay Yadav | X

Chandigarh: Dealing a major blow to the Haryana Congress, one of its tallest Ahir leaders and OBC cell chairman Capt Ajay Yadav quit the party Thursday evening.

Ending his family’s about seven decades old ties with Congress, the former minister and five-time MLA Capt Yadav who resigned from his post as well as the primary membership of the party, said that he was quitting over the shabby treatment meted out to him after Sonia Gandhi left the post of party president.

I have sent my resignation letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s ji from Chairman AICC OBC Department and also from primary membership of Indian national congress party @kharge @RahulGandhi @SoniaGandhiiINC — Capt. Ajay Singh Yadav (@CaptAjayYadav) October 17, 2024

It was not easy to part from the party with whom his family had 70 years of association, he said in another post and added that his father late Rao Abhey Singh became MLA in 1952 and thereafter he continued wiith family tradition but was disillusioned with the party high command for treating him shabbily after Sonia Gandhi left the post of Congress president.

Pertinently, the resignation of Capt Yadav follows the defeat of his son Chiranjeev, who is also son-in-law of RJD supremo Lalu Yadav; Lalu Yadav’s son Tej Pratap had also campaigned for Chiranjeev, yet the latter failed to retain his Rewari assembly seat and lost by a margin of over 28,000 votes to BJP’s Laxman Singh Yadav.

Notably, while former senior Congress leader Kiran Choudhry and her MP daughter Shruti had quit Congress ahead of the recent elections because of unfair treatment meted out to her by the party, state’s tallest Dalit leader Kumari Selja has also long complained of ``dominance’’ of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in the state politics and during the distribution of party tickets in the recent polls.

While Kumari Selja is currently the party's Sirsa Lok Sabha MP, Kiran is BJP Rajya Sabha member and her daughter Shruti, an MLA from Tosham seat.