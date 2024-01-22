Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar To Inaugurate, Lay Foundation For 153 Projects Worth Over ₹2100 Crore On January 24

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar | @mlkhattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar would virtually inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 153 projects - spanning education, health, roads, electricity and water management - worth more than Rs 2,100 crore in Hisar on January 24.

According to official information, the event would mark the inauguration of 75 major projects costing Rs 741 crore and laying the foundation stone of 78 projects with an investment of Rs 1,374 crore. While the CM would inaugurate and lay the foundation of 10 major projects through virtual medium, the inauguration and foundation laying for the remaining projects in other districts would be done by central ministers, state Cabinet ministers, MPs, and MLAs.

The Major projects

Major projects include the construction of new building of International Convention Centre, Sector-78, Faridabad costing approximately Rs 333 crore, widening and strengthening of road Budhlada from Punjab Border to Ratia-Fatehabad-Bhattu-Bhadra up to Rajasthan border costing around Rs 185 crore, construction of 4 lanes railway-overbridge on Rewari Narnaul railway line crossing Rewari-Mahendragarh costing about Rs 86 crore, improvement of Sanoli-Panipat road upto (GT Road NH-44) costing around Rs 76 crore and the foundation laying of independent canal-based water works, Ratia town, costing around Rs 55 crore.

Additionally, the chief minister would also inaugurate the two STPs of 15 MLD and 25 MLD capacity in Panipat town, costing approximately Rs 87 crore, augmentation of sewerage network in deficit area including all ancillary works, reuse of treated wastewater in Sonepat town, costing around Rs 62 crore and augmentation work of water supply scheme for 10 villages and providing distribution systems in deprived areas of Sonepat town under AMRUT programme, costing about Rs 58 crore.