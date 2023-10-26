Haryana: CM Khattar Orders 190 More Colonies' Regularisation Across 10 Districts

Haryana CM ML Khattar | File Photo

Chandigarh: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday declared the regularisation of 190 more colonies spanning across 10 districts so as to bring legal status and comprehensive infrastructure development to these colonies.

Addressing newspersons here, the chief minister further said that the state government would allocate about Rs 1,400 crore for the holistic development of these colonies.

Out of the 190 colonies being regularised, 100 fell under the jurisdiction of the town and country planning department while the remaining 90 were under the purview of urban local bodies department, he said.

This announcement added to the regularisation of a total of 594 colonies this year, he said and added that the development works within the colonies managed by the town and country planning department would be overseen by the Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran.

While highlighting a significant difference in the regularisation of unauthorised colonies between the Congress government’s 10-year tenure and the present state government’s tenure, he said that since 2014, a total of 1,673 colonies had been successfully regularised, marking a considerable achievement compared to the Congress government’s regularisation of only 874 colonies during its tenure.

