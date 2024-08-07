Haryana: BJP Government Approves MSP For 10 Additional Crops; Introduces Job Quota For Agniveers

Chief Minister of Haryana Nayab Singh Saini |

Chandigarh: The Haryana BJP government has decided to procure 10 more crops namely ragi, soybean, kala til (fennel), sun flower, jaun (barley), maize, jowar, jute, khopra and moong (summer) at minimum support price (MSP).

A decision to this effect was taken by the State cabinet on Monday. It was decided that the Haryana government will bear all the expenses of procuring these crops at MSP.

The objective of increasing the scope of MSP for these crops is to stabilise market prices, ensure constant income for farmers and promote the cultivation of diverse crops.

However, reacting to the government’s announcement, the opposition as well as the farmers bodies have flayed the same saying that most of these 10 crops are not grown widely in the state.

JOB QUOTA FOR 'AGNIVEERS’

Haryana Cabinet also approved the Haryana Agniveer Policy, 2024, which aims to provide comprehensive employment and entrepreneurship opportunities to Agniveers after their completion of service in the armed forces. It may be recalled that chief minister Nayab Saini had already made an announcement in this regard last month.

The policy offers significant benefits in government recruitment, including a 10% horizontal reservation for Agniveers in direct recruitment for positions such as constable, mining guard, forest guard, prison warder. The Agniveer shall be exempted from the written exam in case of these posts, the release said.

Apart from this, there will be a 5% horizontal reservation for Group C civil posts and a 1% horizontal reservation for Group B posts related to the Agniveers skill specialisations. The policy also includes age relaxation of three years for Group B and C posts, with a five-year age relaxation for the first batch of Agniveers.

Furthermore, Agniveers will be exempted from the Common Eligibility Test requirement for Group C posts. They shall be exempt from both written test and skill test in case they have been awarded the requisite skill certificate.