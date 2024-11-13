 Haryana Assembly: On Day 1 Of Winter Session, Guv Says BJP’s Hat-Trick Reflects Pople’s Trust In Govt
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHaryana Assembly: On Day 1 Of Winter Session, Guv Says BJP’s Hat-Trick Reflects Pople’s Trust In Govt

Haryana Assembly: On Day 1 Of Winter Session, Guv Says BJP’s Hat-Trick Reflects Pople’s Trust In Govt

Stating that it was first time that the people of the state had elected a government for the third time in a row, the governor, who was addressing the newly elected legislators on the day one of the state assembly’s winter session

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 11:55 PM IST
article-image
Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya |

Chandigarh: Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya on Wednesday said that the historic third consecutive win of the ruling BJP in the assembly polls reflects the people’s trust in the policies and functioning of the government.

Stating that it was first time that the people of the state had elected a government for the third time in a row, the governor, who was addressing the newly elected legislators on the day one of the state assembly’s winter session, lauded the government’s efforts for what he said, good governance, cooperation and uplifting of the Antyodaya.

He reiterated his government’s resolve to secure the state’s share in the Ravi and Beas river waters and the completion of Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, the governor held that the government would promote crops requiring less water and would launch a crackdown on the fake seeds and fertilizers.

Read Also
Affiliation of Haryana colleges with Panjab University possible: Guv Purohit
article-image

Stating that the government had fulfilled its pre-poll promise of giving 26,000 jobs, the governor held that the governor was committed to give government jobs to every former Agniveer. Lauding the performance of the state’s sportspersons at the recently held Olympics at Paris, he said that while his government would upgrade sports infrastructure.

FPJ Shorts
Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra Breaks Down In Tears After Not Standing Up For Chum Darang, Says, ‘Main Deserve Hi..’
Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra Breaks Down In Tears After Not Standing Up For Chum Darang, Says, ‘Main Deserve Hi..’
Chhattisgarh: ED Files ₹50 Crore Money Laundering Case Against Businessman KK Srivastava, Declares Him Fugitive
Chhattisgarh: ED Files ₹50 Crore Money Laundering Case Against Businessman KK Srivastava, Declares Him Fugitive
‘Your Hard Work Is Answer To All’: Rajan Shahi Comes Out In Support Of Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly Amid Step Daughter Esha Verma’s Shocking Revelations
‘Your Hard Work Is Answer To All’: Rajan Shahi Comes Out In Support Of Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly Amid Step Daughter Esha Verma’s Shocking Revelations
Chhattisgarh: Strike Causes Huge Loss To SECL Korba As Kalinga Company Employees Protest Pay Anomalies And Benefits
Chhattisgarh: Strike Causes Huge Loss To SECL Korba As Kalinga Company Employees Protest Pay Anomalies And Benefits

The House also passed obituary resolutions to pay rich tributes to those prominent personalities who have expired between the period from the end of the previous session and the beginning of this session.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh: ED Files ₹50 Crore Money Laundering Case Against Businessman KK Srivastava, Declares...

Chhattisgarh: ED Files ₹50 Crore Money Laundering Case Against Businessman KK Srivastava, Declares...

Chhattisgarh: Strike Causes Huge Loss To SECL Korba As Kalinga Company Employees Protest Pay...

Chhattisgarh: Strike Causes Huge Loss To SECL Korba As Kalinga Company Employees Protest Pay...

Haryana Assembly: On Day 1 Of Winter Session, Guv Says BJP’s Hat-Trick Reflects Pople’s Trust In...

Haryana Assembly: On Day 1 Of Winter Session, Guv Says BJP’s Hat-Trick Reflects Pople’s Trust In...

TN: Govt Doctor Stabbed In Chennai Hospital By Son Of Patient Critical; Health Minister Ma...

TN: Govt Doctor Stabbed In Chennai Hospital By Son Of Patient Critical; Health Minister Ma...

Chhattisgarh Cyber Fraud: 58-Year-Old Raipur Woman Duped Of ₹58 Lakh In 'Digital Arrest' Scam By...

Chhattisgarh Cyber Fraud: 58-Year-Old Raipur Woman Duped Of ₹58 Lakh In 'Digital Arrest' Scam By...