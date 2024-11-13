Haryana Assembly: On Day 1 Of Winter Session, Guv Says BJP’s Hat-Trick Reflects Pople’s Trust In Govt

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya |

Chandigarh: Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya on Wednesday said that the historic third consecutive win of the ruling BJP in the assembly polls reflects the people’s trust in the policies and functioning of the government.

Stating that it was first time that the people of the state had elected a government for the third time in a row, the governor, who was addressing the newly elected legislators on the day one of the state assembly’s winter session, lauded the government’s efforts for what he said, good governance, cooperation and uplifting of the Antyodaya.

He reiterated his government’s resolve to secure the state’s share in the Ravi and Beas river waters and the completion of Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, the governor held that the government would promote crops requiring less water and would launch a crackdown on the fake seeds and fertilizers.

Stating that the government had fulfilled its pre-poll promise of giving 26,000 jobs, the governor held that the governor was committed to give government jobs to every former Agniveer. Lauding the performance of the state’s sportspersons at the recently held Olympics at Paris, he said that while his government would upgrade sports infrastructure.

The House also passed obituary resolutions to pay rich tributes to those prominent personalities who have expired between the period from the end of the previous session and the beginning of this session.