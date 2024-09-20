 Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: HSGMC Ex-Gen Secy Gurvinder Singh Dhamija And Manohar Lal Khattar's Nephew Ramit Join Congress; VIDEO
Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 02:12 AM IST
article-image
HSGMC Ex-Gen Secy Gurvinder Singh Dhamija And Manohar Lal Khattar's Nephew Ramit Join Congress | X

Chandigarh: In a major setback to the ruling BJP, its senior leader and former general secretary of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) Gurvinder Singh Dhamija quit party on Thursday and joined Congress.

He was welcomed into the party by the senior Congress leader and former two-time chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in Rohtak.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhamija, who is the chairman of Lohgarh Trust and was also deputy chairman of the Haryana Punjabi Sahitya Academy, rued that the Trust which was the dream project of the former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, had been neglected, hence his decision to quit party and join Congress.

Dhamija also lauded the previous Hooda-led Congress government when a chair in Shaheed Baba Banda Singh Bahadur’s name was established in Kurukshetra University (KU).

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: JP Nadda Unveils BJP Manifesto Promising ₹2.1K Monthly Grant For...
article-image

In yet another development which came as a blow to the BJP, Ramit Khattar, the nephew of the former chief minister Khattar – the current Union minister – on Thursday joined Congress in Rohtak. His defection is being seen as a setback to BJP, given his familial ties to the top BJP leader, which puts the party in poor light.

