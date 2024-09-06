Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: BJP's First List Of Candidates Triggers Revolt Across State

BJP rally | Representative Image

Chandigarh: The first list of its 67 candidates released by the ruling BJP for the upcoming October 5 assembly election in Haryana has triggered a rebellion within the party across the state with several of its leaders resigning or announcing to fight independently.

The revolt erupted Wednesday night itself immediately after the release of BJP’s list by some of the sitting MLAs who were denied ticket; Ratia’s sitting MLA Laxman Napa, former OBC president Karan Dev Kamboj and Cabinet Ranjit Chautala were among the first to come out in open to protest against the list.

Napa joined Congress along with his supporters - who included 22 Sarpanchs, Block Samiti chairman Gurtej Singh and vice chairman Kuldeep Singh Manak - Thursday night.

By Thursday, the rebels’ list had got longer with party’s former MLA Savitri Jindal, BJP Kisan Morcha president Sukhvinder Mandi, former minister Bishambar Valmiki and state vice president G L Sharma also protesting against their exclusion from the list.

Ranjit Chautala who had joined BJP during the Lok Sabha elections and unsuccessfully contested from Hisar has resigned from his ministerial position and has announced he would contest from Rania.

Former MLA Bachan Singh Arya resigned from the party and said he would contest as an independent, after the party fielded JJP turncoat from Narnaund Ram Ram Gautam, from Safidon segment. Former minister Kavita Jain, who reportedly broke down after being denied the ticket last night, has also given a three-day ultimatum.

Likewise, senior BJP leader Shamsher Singh Kharkhara from Meham also quit the party after being denied the ticket; he is likely to join Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). Party’s home-grown senior leaders namely Bhagwan Sharma from Thanesar and Tek Chand Sharma from Prithla segment are also reportedly raising their voice the party’s decision to deny them ticket.