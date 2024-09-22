Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Govt Promoted 'Jungle Raj', Claims AAP Leader Sanjay Singh

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh | ANI

Chandigarh: Alleging that the ruling BJP had promoted ``jungle raj’’ in Haryana, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Singh on Sunday accused the saffron party of making a haven for criminals during its rule in the state since 2014.

Singh who addressed the public meetings in support of party candidates in Narnaul and Mahendergarh segments, and who was accompanied by party state president Sushil Gupta and Punjab Cabinet minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, besides several other senior leaders, also alleged that the BJP government had made Haryana number one in unemployment.

"Figures show that the law and order situation in Haryana is in a bad state. In Haryana, 46 women are molested and raped every day; 13 women are kidnapped every day; Even today, shocking news is coming from Yamunanagar, where within 72 hours, a 6 and a 7 year old girl were raped, strangled and even their eyes were stabbed’’, he said adding that it is time the people of the state change the regime of dishonest people.

Stating that the people of Haryana have given all the parties a chance and have been witnesses of how they ruined Haryana, Singh said it was time to bring a change in the politics of Haryana and this change has to be brought under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal.

Giving the example of the Delhi model of AAP government, Singh went on to say that when Kejriwal became the chief minister of Delhi, he worked to make Delhi free electricity, free water, free education, free medical treatment, free bus travel for women and free pilgrimage for the elderly.

``If you remember BJP's lies, then remember that Prime Minister Modi had promised to provide 2 crore jobs in 2024. BJP had promised to reduce inflation, but diesel crossed Rs 100, petrol crossed Rs 110, tomato was sold at Rs 250 per kg, vegetables became expensive, mustard oil became expensive and gas cylinder became expensive at Rs 1,200’’, Singh held and further alleged that BJP has worked to take inflation to the sky. He further alleged that while BJP fights in the name of caste and religion, AAP wants to build good schools for children.