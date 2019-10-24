Haryana Assembly Election 2019: Congress’ Randeep Singh Surjewala loses Kaithal seat to Leela Ram of BJP

Senior Congress leader and its official spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, is contesting the Vidhan Sabha elections from the Kaithal seat in Haryana. As per the latest report, the Congress leader has lost the Kaithal Assembly seat by nearly 530 votes to Leela Ram of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

This is a big loss of face for the Congress in Haryana, as Surjewala is their communication head and is also a two-time MLA from Kaithal where he won the Assembly elections in 2009 and 2014. He also became the youngest minister in the Haryana cabinet in 2005, when he was given the responsibility of Transport and Parliamentary Affairs.

Speaking to India Today TV, the Congress leader said that he accepts the decision of the people with ‘humility’ and also added that his party will soon introspect its overall performance in Haryana.

The Haryana Assembly elections are turning out to be a clincher with results so far suggesting that no single party is heading towards a majority in the 90-seat Assembly. As on 2.39 pm, the BJP is leading in 39 seats, the Indian National Congress on 33, and the Jannnayak Janta Party ahead in 6 with 4 already in the bag.