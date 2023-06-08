Haryana: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann Lead AAP's 'Tiranga Yatra' Roadshow In Jind

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, conducted a "Tiranga Yatra" roadshow in Jind city, Haryana. The aim of the roadshow was to showcase the party's accomplishments in Delhi and Punjab while seeking support for AAP's rule in the upcoming 2024 state polls.

Addressing the gathered crowds, Kejriwal emphasized that Delhi was his workplace, while Haryana was his birthplace. He questioned the achievements of the Congress, which ruled Haryana for 25 years, and the BJP, which held power for nine years, asking what they had done for the state. He presented AAP as the third option for the people of Haryana, promising to provide quality education, healthcare services, and employment opportunities for the youth, similar to Delhi and Punjab.

Mann's Address: 'Fair Governance and Anti-Corruption'

Bhagwant Mann highlighted AAP's commitment to fair and just governance. He emphasized that corrupt individuals trembled at the mention of Arvind Kejriwal's name. Mann emphasized the significance of the "Tiranga Yatra" in driving change and eliminating corruption in Haryana. He questioned why Haryana couldn't replicate Punjab's achievements of free electricity, establishment of mohalla clinics, and job opportunities for the youth, stressing the need for such advancements in Haryana.

Bringing Change and Progress to Haryana

The "Tiranga Yatra" led by Kejriwal and Mann aimed to inspire change and combat corruption in Haryana. The AAP leaders sought to highlight their successful initiatives in Delhi and Punjab, making a case for similar advancements in Haryana. By emphasizing the potential for free electricity, mohalla clinics, and youth employment, they urged the people of Haryana to consider AAP as a viable option for the state's progress.