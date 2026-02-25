Haryana ACB Arrests Four In ₹590 Crore IDFC First Bank Fraud Case

DGP, Vigilance & Anti Corruption Bureau, Dr Arshinder Singh Chawla |

Chandigarh: Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested four people in connection with the Rs 590 crore IDFC First Bank fraud, ACB director general (DG), A S Chawla said here on Wednesday.

Briefing newspersons, Chawla said that the four accused included two of the bank's former employees and two private persons who owned a partnership firm. Stating that the arrests were made Tuesday night as part of the ongoing investigation in the said fraud case, he said that the arrested persons were Ribhav Rishi, Abhay Kumar, Swati Singla and her brother Abhishek Singla. Swati is Abhay’s wife.

Rishi and Abhay were former employees of the bank while Swati and Abhishek ran a firm – Swastik Desh Project.

Stating that Rishi was the head of the bank’s Sector 32 branch and quit the job about six months ago and Abhay, was the bank’s relationship manager and left the job around August last year, Chawla said that both of them were the mastermind behind the fraud.

The ACB DG further said that the accused transferred Rs 300 crore to the account of Swastik Desh Project whose main owner was Swati Singla with 75% shares while her brother Abhishek had remaining 25% shares of the firm. Chawla said that all the four accused had been arrested.

For record, the said bank had on Sunday disclosed that an amount of Rs 590 crore fraud was committed by its employees and others in accounts held by Haryana government. While the issue was raised in the ongoing budget session, with the opposition Congress demanding a CBI probe into the fraud, chief minister Nayab Saini on Tuesday told the House that the government would spare no one involved in the case. The bank had also released a total of Rs 583 crore to Haryana government departments later.