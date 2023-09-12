Haryana: 1 Lakh Poor People To Get Houses, Govt Plan Ready, Says CM Khattar

Haryana CM ML Khattar | Twitter

Chandigarh: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the state government has formulated a plan under which 1 lakh poor people would be provided with homes.

The chief minister who was addressing the programme organised at Seva Sadhana Kendra Pattikalyana located in Samalkha, Panipat, late on Monday evening, said that under this initiative, the Svamitva Yojana, rural residents were given proprietary rights to their properties, effectively eliminating Lal Dora restrictions in villages. In urban areas, approximately 4,000 individuals had already benefited from the Urban Svamitva Yojana, Additionally, the government had regularised 450 unauthorised colonies, and 400 more such colonies would be regularised in the next two months.

Khattar said that the government was dedicated to extending the benefits of various schemes to eligible citizens and these initiatives encompassed a range of welfare programmes, from pension schemes, and student scholarships to the Mukhya Mantri Vivah Shagun Yojna and housing projects.

The chief minister further said that the inception of the parivar pehchan patra (PPP) had streamlined the distribution of essential resources like ration cards and pensions to citizens while the government had also taken strong measures to curb corruption in government jobs, thereby promoting transparency and fairness.

