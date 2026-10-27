Harsh Gujral's UP Crime Joke Leaves Yogi Adityanath In Splits, Video Goes Viral

A light-hearted anecdote by stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral about the alleged decline in crime in Uttar Pradesh has left Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath laughing, with a video of the interaction going viral on social media.

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The video shows Gujral sharing a humorous experience from his visit to Lucknow, prompting the Chief Minister to burst into laughter and pat the comedian on the back. Gujral is subsequently seen touching Yogi Adityanath's feet to seek his blessings.

Comedian recounts Lucknow encounter

Recounting the incident, Gujral said he had visited Lucknow for a show and was out for a walk at night when he asked a banana seller about the crime situation in Uttar Pradesh.

“I asked him, ‘Brother, what is the situation with crime in UP? Has it reduced or not?’ The banana seller replied that crime had been completely wiped out,” the comedian said.

When Gujral asked how the seller knew this, the man reportedly replied that he himself had once been a criminal but was now selling bananas.

The punchline drew hearty laughter from Yogi Adityanath, making the exchange a talking point on social media.

Viral clip draws mixed reactions

The clip has prompted mixed reactions online. Some users praised the Chief Minister, interpreting the anecdote as a humorous reflection of the perception that crime has declined under his administration. Others criticised the comedian, accusing him of excessive praise for the political leader.

The video has once again brought attention to the Yogi Adityanath government's law-and-order record, which has remained a prominent theme in Uttar Pradesh politics.