Haridwar hate speech row: FIR registered after social media outrage, police say 'such incidents will not be tolerated'

Haridwar: A case has been registered in connection to the hate speeches at a religious conclave in Haridwar after outrage and condemnation on social media over the open calls for genocide and use of weapons against Muslims.

The FIR which was registered four days after the event, names a Muslim who recently converted into Hinduism. No arrest has been made in the matter.

The First Information Report -- filed after a complaint by Trinamool Congress leader and RTI activist Saket Gokhale -- names one Jitender Narayan, alias Waseem Rizvi, who was earlier the chairman of Shia Waqf board of Uttar Pradesh. The FIR says he and others have given "derogatory and inflammatory statement against Islam" at the conclave.

Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said on Friday that such incidents will not be tolerated in the hill state. “A case under 153A of IPC has been registered. We will do the investigation as per law and such types of incidents will not be tolerated,” the police chief said, according to news agency ANI.



Hindutva leader Yati Narsinghanand organised a three-day conference from 17 to 19 December in Haridwar, where problematic calls were made to kill minorities and attack their religious spaces. The event had speakers like Annapurna Maa, Dharamdas Maharaj from Bihar, Anand Swaroop Maharaj, Sagar Sindhuraj Maharaj, Swami Premanand Maharaj, and BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay.

In one of the videos circulated on social media, he is heard advocating ethnic cleansing in the manner of Myanmar. "Like Myanmar, our police, our politicians, our Army and every Hindu must pick up weapons and conduct a Safayi Abhiyan (ethnic cleansing). There is no other option left," he is heard saying.

Earlier this year, Narsinghanand’s comments about Prophet Muhammad during a press conference in Delhi caused controversy and led the Delhi police to file an FIR.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 11:58 AM IST