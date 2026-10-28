Hardeep Singh Puri Nominated For Rajya Sabha Polls From Madhya Pradesh; BJP Drops Him From UP List

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha biennial election from Madhya Pradesh. The decision comes after the party left his name out of its list of nominees from Uttar Pradesh, triggering speculation about the possible political implications of the move.

Puri’s current term as a Rajya Sabha member is scheduled to end in November. His nomination from Madhya Pradesh has drawn attention amid discussions about a possible Cabinet reshuffle at the Centre, although no official announcement has been made regarding any such changes.

BJP Announces Eight Candidates From Uttar Pradesh

The BJP has announced eight candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh, choosing not to renominate any of its outgoing MPs from the state.

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The candidates named by the party are Dharampal Singh, Radhakant Ojha, Prakash Pal, Vidyasagar Sonkar, Gopi Krishna Pandey, Priyanka Singh Rawat, Ram Pratap Singh Chauhan and Shruti Gangwar.

The decision marks a change in the party’s representation strategy for the Upper House, with fresh faces being considered instead of the outgoing members.

Puri’s Nomination Sparks Cabinet Reshuffle Speculation

Puri, a former diplomat, has held several important responsibilities in the Union government, including his current portfolio overseeing petroleum and natural gas.

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His candidature from Madhya Pradesh, rather than Uttar Pradesh, has become a point of political interest as his Rajya Sabha tenure approaches its conclusion.