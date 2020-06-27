Harayana: IMD predicts of thunderstorm with light rain over adjoining areas of Hansi, Bhiwani, Meham, and Rohtak

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted a thunderstorm accompanied by light rain and wind over a few places in Haryana.
In an update issued at 1:56 pm, the IMD said thunderstorm with rain and wind would occur over adjoining areas of Hansi, Bhiwani, Meham, Rohtak in Haryana next 2 hours.
IMD predicted that the wind speed during the thunderstorm will be up to 20-40 kmph.
