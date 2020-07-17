'Happens only in India': Twitter reacts after snake rescuers cut cake, feed them on World Snake Day

“Nothing in the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity," said Martin Luther King, Jr. Well, one glance on social media and you will be amazed at how many ridiculous stories of plain ignorance and stupidity come to light daily.

In a bizarre incident in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, a team of snake rescuers celebrated World Snake Day 2020. These people went a notch higher and cut a cake and fed their "loved ones". This was reportedly done to create an awareness about snakes and educate the general public.

"Today is World Snake Day. Its a very happy day not only for us but also for the snakes. Today, we have come together and celebrated. We cut a cake and as it is specially for the snakes, so we fed them first. Interestingly, the snakes kept our honour and ate the cake happily," said one woman snake rescuer.

Watch the video if you find this impossible to believe: