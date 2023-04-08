 'Handful of people encouraging…’: PM Modi attacks KCR in Hyderabad
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Handful of people encouraging…’: PM Modi attacks KCR in Hyderabad

'Handful of people encouraging…’: PM Modi attacks KCR in Hyderabad

He said he was pained at the non-cooperation of the state government in Centre's projects which according to him is affecting the dreams of the people of Telangana

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 08, 2023, 04:46 PM IST
article-image

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at a public meeting in Hyderabad on Saturday, appealed to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS Government to not allow any obstruction in development being planned for the people of the state, as he expressed 'pain' at the alleged non-cooperation of the ruling dispensation towards central initiatives aimed at the southern state

PM Modi, without mentioning any names, said a handful of people encouraging 'parivarvaad' (dynastic politics) are trying to see where they can reap benefits from projects being implemented for the people of Telangana.

PM Modi's appeal to Telangana's government

He said he was pained at the non-cooperation of the state government in Centre's projects which according to him is affecting the dreams of the people of Telangana.

"I appeal to the state government to not allow any obstruction in developments being planned for Telangana people," he said.

"Handful of people who encourage 'parivarvaad' are trying to see where they can reap benefits from projects being implemented for the people of Telangana," the PM added.

Parivarvaad and corruption go hand in hand

He said 'Parivarvaad' and corruption are not different and the latter begins to grow where there is 'parivarvaad.

'Parivarvaad' was looting even the ration given to the poor people in Telangana, he alleged and stressed the state's progress was important for overall national growth.

Modi said due to the covid pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, the world was witnessing ups and downs in the economy, but amid this uncertainty India was one of the countries which was investing record amount on infrastructure modernisation.

He said ₹10 lakh crore was allotted for infrastructure modernisation in this year’s budget.

Earlier in the day, the PM flagged off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express train from Secunderabad Railway station here.

He also launched and inaugurated several infrastructure projects from the public meeting venue. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Read Also
Watch: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates new terminal building at Chennai airport
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WB: Ram Navami violence fact-finding team member alleges she was barred from meeting victims in...

WB: Ram Navami violence fact-finding team member alleges she was barred from meeting victims in...

'Handful of people encouraging…’: PM Modi attacks KCR in Hyderabad

'Handful of people encouraging…’: PM Modi attacks KCR in Hyderabad

Chakravarthy Sulibele: All you need to know about the Yuva Brigade founder

Chakravarthy Sulibele: All you need to know about the Yuva Brigade founder

Watch: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates new terminal building at Chennai airport

Watch: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates new terminal building at Chennai airport

Jharkhand seeks 50,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses from Centre amid rise in cases

Jharkhand seeks 50,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses from Centre amid rise in cases