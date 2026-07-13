Half-Naked, Drunken Delhi Tourists Create Ruckus In Rishikesh, Assault Parking Staff & Locals; 5 Held

Five tourists from Delhi were detained after they allegedly assaulted a parking attendant and local residents while creating a drunken ruckus during a weekend trip to Rishikesh. A video of the incident, showing one of the accused attempting to hurl a large stone at a parking employee, has gone viral on social media.

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According to police, the group, four men identified as Tushar Mishra, Manish Singh, Ashish and Vicky, along with their female friend Kajal, had travelled from Delhi's Burari to Rishikesh in a black Mahindra Thar for a weekend outing.

Late on Saturday night, the group allegedly parked their SUV at the Khara Srot parking area in the Muni Ki Reti locality and began consuming alcohol on top of the vehicle while using abusive language. Witnesses alleged that one of the men partially removed his clothes and behaved indecently, making women and passersby uncomfortable.

Following complaints from locals, a parking employee approached the group and asked them to stop drinking in public. The accused allegedly turned violent, with one of them kicking the employee in the chest, knocking him to the ground, and tearing his clothes. The man also reportedly stripped partially and attempted to attack the employee with a large stone. Kajal was seen in the viral video trying to stop the assault.

When local residents intervened, they too were allegedly assaulted and beaten after being thrown to the ground. The injured victims, including the parking employee and two locals, sustained serious injuries.

Acting on a complaint, Rishikesh Police registered a case, seized the Thar, and detained all five individuals. Police said further investigation into the incident is underway.