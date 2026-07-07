WATCH! Drunk Delhi Woman Creates Ruckus In Mussoorie At Midnight, Allegedly Misbehaves With Friends & Police

A late-night dispute involving four tourists from Delhi prompted police intervention in Mussoorie after one of the women allegedly became heavily intoxicated and started creating a disturbance.

According to police, the incident took place in the early hours of July 5, when the group's companions sought emergency assistance after they were unable to calm the woman, whose behaviour had become increasingly aggressive under the influence of alcohol.

Dial-112 call brings police to library chowk

Inspector-in-Charge Devendra Singh Chauhan said that at approximately 3:17 am on July 5, the Dial-112 control room received a call from a woman visiting Mussoorie with three companions from Delhi. "A young woman accompanying them had consumed excessive alcohol and was abusive and quarreling in her inebriated state. When the companions failed to regain control, police assistance was sought," Chauhan said.

Following the alert, personnel from the Cheetah police unit posted near Library Chowki were immediately dispatched to the location.

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Woman allegedly misbehaved with companions and police

When officers reached the spot near Library Chowk, they found two men and two women. Police said one of the women was visibly intoxicated and was behaving inappropriately with the others in the group.

To ensure the situation remained under control, the police escorted all four tourists to the nearby police station.

Officials said that while efforts were being made to calm her down, the woman allegedly began making baseless allegations against fellow tourists, police personnel, and even her own companions. Police also stated that she behaved rudely with the officers present.

Police chose counselling over legal action

Considering the incident occurred late at night and involved a woman, police decided against taking immediate punitive action. Instead, all four tourists were asked to remain at the police station while officers counselled them and allowed time for the woman to sober up.

After her condition improved, the group reportedly apologised for their conduct. "Since it was late at night and the matter involved a woman, the police made everyone sit in the police station and counselled the girl. After some time, when her intoxication subsided, all four tourists expressed regret for their behaviour. After this, the police counselled them and sent them away," Inspector Chauhan said.

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No formal complaint filed

Police confirmed that no written complaint has been submitted by any of the individuals involved in the incident. As a result, no case has been registered so far.

However, officials said they are continuing to verify all aspects of the incident to determine whether any further action is required.