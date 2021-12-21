Haldia refinery fire: Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri expresses remorse, says detailed investigation ordered

The fire at the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) refinery occurred during shutdown related works going at the site and has been extinguished, said a statement from the spokesperson of the oil company.

The situation is currently under control. "Haldia Refinery is undertaking shutdown and maintenance of various major units. In the MSQ unit, during shutdown related works, at around 2:50 PM, today an incident occurred. The primary cause seems to be a flash fire leading to burn injuries to 44 persons and 3 persons have unfortunately succumbed to their injuries. The fire has been immediately extinguished and the situation is under control," reads the statement from the spokesperson.

Speaking about the tragic incident, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that a the shifting of the critically injured people was made possible by establishing a green corridor. He added that the injured will received the best medical care and compesation adding that a detailed investigation has been ordered to ascertain the cause of incident.

"A green corridor was operationalized for shifting critical cases to institutes of higher medical management. Compensation & best medical care will be provided to all those who have been affected," he said in a tweet.

"Detailed investigation has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," he added.

After providing the preliminary first aid to the injured at the First Aid Centre, they were shifted to the Haldia Refinery Hospital for their treatment.

The District Administration's support has been solicited to ensure immediate evacuation of the injured. A green corridor has been operationalized with the support of the District Administration for shifting the injured and critical cases to institutes of higher medical management," added the statement.

Authorities are inquiring into the cause of the incident.

At least three people died and over 40 others were injured in a fire incident at IOCL refinery in West Bengal's Haldia on Tuesday.

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 10:53 PM IST