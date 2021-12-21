West Bengal: Fire breaks out at Indian Oil Corporation in Haldia; 3 killed, 35 injured

At least three people have been reported killed and while 35 others were injured in a fire that broke out at the premises of state-owned petroleum company Indian Oil Corporation in Haldia, West Bengal.

The injured have been admitted to the IOCL Hospital and Kolkata Port Trust Hospital.

According to the sources, a mock drill was being carried out in the company and that is when the incident took place.

Upon learning of the incident, fire brigade vehicles were dispatched to douse the flames. The fire has been brought under control with the help of 10 fire engines inside the IOC. The rescue operation is underway.

(this is a developing story)

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 06:14 PM IST