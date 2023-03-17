H3N2 virus: Can your Covid-19 shots protect you from infection? 

Unsplash

The emergence of infection due to H3N2 virus has triggered a fresh wave of concern in India.

The symptoms of influenza A virus include high fever, fatigue, dry cough and breathing issues in some cases. As per experts, the symptoms stays in the body for as long as three weeks.

So amid rising worry over the severity of the infection, people have been asking whether 2-3 doses of Covid-19 vaccines which they have taken would be effective in protecting against the flu.

Is Covid-19 vaccines effective against H3N2 virus?

As per health experts, as the two viruses are very different, Covid-19 vaccines will have no effect on the H3N2 virus.

What should you do then?

Specific vaccines, flu shots and influenza vaccines depending on the nature of the H3N2 virus, its morphology, proliferation rate etc. are available which can help in boosting your immunity to fight against this virus.

