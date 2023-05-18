Gyanvapi Mosque case: Supreme Court to hear today appeal against survey of Shivling

Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi | FPJ

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear on May 19 an appeal by the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, challenging the Allahabad High Court order allowing a scientific survey of a Shivling found inside the mosque complex in Varanasi last year. It is the last day of the top court before a 40-day summer vacation.

Communal tension has prevailed in Varanasi since last year after a Hindu deity's structure was found inside the Gyanvapi mosque, followed by Hindus' demands that the mosque be declared as a temple since it was allegedly built over a temple site.

Matter mentioned before bench headed by CJI

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and comprising Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala.

The counsel said the HC has passed an order, pending judgement being reserved, and an application was made for carbon dating, which was allowed by the court. The bench agreed to examine the matter.

Allahbad HC directs ASI to carry out 'scientific survey' of Shivling

Earlier this month, the Allahabad High Court directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to carry out a ‘scientific survey’ of the ‘Shivling’ in the Gyanvapi mosque to ascertain its age.

The high court asked the ASI to ensure that no damage is done to the structure during the survey. A single bench of Justice Arvind Kumar Mishra was responding to a petition filed by the Hindu side, demanding carbon dating of the Shivling. The ASI had submitted its report in a sealed envelope.