Gyanvapi case: SC agrees to hear plea seeking alternative arrangement for Wazu; hearing on April 14 | PTI

On Monday, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a fresh plea by the Muslim side in the Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath dispute case seeking an alternative arrangement for ‘Wazu’ (ablution) where the 'Shivling' was reportedly found, in view of the rush of devotees during the month of Ramzan.

The Court agreed to hear the plea on April 14.

On the other hand, the Hindu side has filed petitions regarding the sealing of the Wajukhana in the Gyanvapi Masjid complex before offering prayers during Ramzan. The hearing for the Hindu side's petitions will be held on April 21.

Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee moves to Supreme Court

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee has filed a petition with the Supreme Court over the sealing of the Vajukhana in Varanasi's Gyanvapi Masjid complex before offering prayers during the holy month of Ramzan. The Muslim side's senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi mentioned this before a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, who agreed to list the matter on April 14.

Background of the Gyanvapi Mosque Controversy

The Gyanvapi Mosque is located near the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, and both the Muslim and Hindu communities claim ownership of the site. The Hindu parties claim that a Shivalinga has been found at the site, while the Muslim parties object to this, saying that it is only a water fountain. On May 17, 2023, the Supreme Court ordered to preserve the disputed area.

Supreme Court's upcoming hearings

The Supreme Court will hear the petition of the Muslim side on April 14, while the Hindu side's petitions will be heard on April 21. A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice PS Narasimha, and Justice JB Pardiwala is hearing the matter. The outcome of these hearings will have a significant impact on the ongoing dispute between the two communities over the ownership of the site.

