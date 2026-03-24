Guwahati Witnesses High-Voltage Nomination Day As Candidates Showcase Strength Before Assembly Polls

BJP candidates Pradyut Bordoloi from the Dispur constituency, Diplu Ranjan Sarmah from the New Guwahati constituency, and Vijay Kumar Gupta from Guwahati Central with supporters during their nomination rally | ANI

Guwahati: The political temperature in the city rose sharply on Monday as prominent candidates from different parties filed their nomination papers for the upcoming Assembly elections, turning the final day of submissions into a vibrant display of political mobilisation and public support.

According to official sources, 26 candidates filed their nomination papers before the returning officer and district commissioner of Kamrup Metropolitan district at Hengerabari on the last day of the nomination process ahead of the polls scheduled for April 9.

The day witnessed roadshows, prayer visits and large gatherings of supporters across the city, reflecting the growing election fervour in key constituencies of Guwahati.

In a show of unity among ruling alliance partners, candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Asom Gana Parishad took out a joint roadshow from Khanapara before heading to the district commissioner’s office at Hengerabari to file their papers.

The joint procession included BJP candidates Pradyut Bordoloi from Dispur, Diplu Ranjan Sarma from New Guwahati and Vijay Kumar Gupta from Guwahati Central, along with AGP candidate Tapan Das from Dimoria.

Supporters lined the route and raised slogans as the candidates proceeded towards the nomination centre. Himanta Biswa Sarma briefly joined the roadshow and described the election as a “festival of democracy”, highlighting the development initiatives undertaken by the government.

Among the prominent candidates, Pradyut Bordoloi’s entry into the contest from Dispur has drawn particular attention in political circles. The former Congress leader recently joined the BJP, and his candidature is being viewed as a significant development in the constituency.

BJP nominee Diplu Ranjan Sarma, contesting from New Guwahati, expressed confidence ahead of filing his nomination and said the large turnout of supporters reflected people’s trust in the development work carried out so far. Vijay Kumar Gupta, the BJP candidate from Guwahati Central, also filed his nomination amid enthusiastic participation from party workers.

On the opposition side, Mira Borthakur Goswami, the candidate of the Indian National Congress from Dispur, began her day with prayers at Ganesh Mandir Ganeshguri before proceeding to file her nomination. She later visited the revered Kamakhya Temple to seek blessings. Goswami is set to face Bordoloi in what is expected to be one of the most closely watched contests in the state capital.

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The Guwahati Central constituency is witnessing a multi-cornered contest this time. Kunki Choudhury, the 26-year-old candidate of the Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP), filed her nomination following a joint opposition rally that began at the Congress city office at Manabendra Sarma Complex in Dispur. With a postgraduate degree from University College London and experience in teaching, Choudhury has been presenting herself as a young and fresh voice in Assam politics.

Also entering the contest from Guwahati Central is Anurupa Dekaraja, state vice-president of the Aam Aadmi Party, who filed her nomination on the final day. The party is attempting to expand its presence in urban constituencies by focusing on governance and anti-corruption issues.

With the nomination process now complete, scrutiny of papers will take place on March 24, while candidates will have the option to withdraw their nominations until March 26.