Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah Files Nomination In Nalbari Amid Massive Show Of Support, Sets Stage For High-stakes Contest

Assam Cabinet Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah | File Photo

Nalbari: In a grand display of public support, Assam’s Public Health Engineering Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah filed his nomination papers on Monday from the Nalbari constituency on the final day of submissions for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Baruah submitted his nomination before the returning officer and district commissioner in Nalbari district, accompanied by Mahipal Dhanda, the Education Minister of Haryana.

The nomination was preceded by a massive procession that drew an estimated over 20,000 supporters, with the rhythmic beats of traditional dhol (drum) and nagara echoing through the town. The rally reflected the strong political enthusiasm in the constituency ahead of the April 9 polls.

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Party workers and residents from different parts of the district joined the procession, which began from Gordon School playground and passed through the main areas of Nalbari town before concluding at Hari Mandir. Supporters lined the streets as the procession moved past key landmarks including the convention centre and the district commissioner’s office.

Leaders and supporters of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) also participated in the rally in support of Baruah, who is contesting as the candidate of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Many residents who joined the rally said they were backing Baruah for the development initiatives undertaken in the district during his tenure as MLA and Cabinet minister. Projects such as the integrated district commissioner’s office, a convention centre and an international-standard sports stadium complex have been highlighted as key milestones in the district’s recent development.

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Baruah has represented the Nalbari constituency earlier from 2011 to 2016 and again from 2021 to 2026. During this period, he has focused on improving infrastructure, strengthening public health engineering services and expanding urban facilities in the district, often referred to as the cultural hub of Lower Assam.

His tenure has also been marked by efforts to promote industrial activity, tourism and improved civic amenities in the region. Local leaders noted that Nalbari, once affected by militant activity due to lack of development, has witnessed a gradual transformation through infrastructure projects and improved public services.

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Seeking a third term from the constituency, Baruah is expected to face a strong challenge from Ashok Sarma of the Indian National Congress. Sarma, who was elected as a BJP MLA from Nalbari in 2016, later left the party and joined the Congress.

Political observers believe the contest in Nalbari will be closely watched, as the constituency holds strategic importance in the broader electoral battle in Lower Assam.

Baruah, who is also overseeing coordination among NDA partners, including the Asom Gana Parishad and the Bodoland People's Front, has expressed confidence that the alliance will perform strongly in the region. The NDA has set a target of securing around 30 of the 51 seats in Lower Assam, a region that includes constituencies within the Bodoland Territorial Council area as well as minority-dominated belts.