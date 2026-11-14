Guwahati Tragedy: Class 9 Student Dies By Suicide After Allegedly Stabbing 50-Year-Old Mother In Bamunimaidam; Woman Critical In Hospital

Police investigate an incident in Guwahati in which a school student allegedly attacked his mother before dying by suicide | Representational Image

Guwahati, November 13, 2026: A Class 9 student allegedly attacked his mother with a sharp weapon at their residence in Guwahati's Bamunimaidam area before dying by suicide on Friday night.

The 50-year-old woman, identified as Chandrani Kalita, sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Incident Takes Place In Bamunimaidam

The incident took place at East Jyotinagar in the Haldhi Mill area of Bamunimaidam under Chandmari Police Station in Guwahati Central Police district. The student allegedly attacked his mother with a sharp weapon, leaving her seriously injured.

According to initial reports, the student was studying in Class 9 at Gurukul in Geetanagar. After allegedly attacking his mother, he reportedly wrote about the incident in his school group.

Student Dies After Falling From Building

Following the incident, the student died by suicide after falling from a building in the ABC area of Guwahati. Initial reports mentioned Mayur Heights, but subsequent information identified the building as ABC's Mayur Garden.

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Meanwhile, Chandrani Kalita was rushed to GMCH and admitted to the ICU. She remains in critical condition. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.

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